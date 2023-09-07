With the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Detroit Lions in Week 1 (Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), is Patrick Mahomes II a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Patrick Mahomes II score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a TD)

Last season, Mahomes rushed 61 times for 358 yards (21.1 ypg) and four TDs.

He rushed for a touchdown in four games last season, but did not run for more than one TD in a game.

Patrick Mahomes II Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 30 39 360 5 0 3 5 0 Week 2 Chargers 24 35 235 2 0 2 -1 0 Week 3 @Colts 20 35 262 1 1 4 26 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 23 37 249 3 1 4 34 0 Week 5 Raiders 29 43 292 4 0 4 28 0 Week 6 Bills 25 40 338 2 2 4 21 0 Week 7 @49ers 25 34 423 3 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Titans 43 68 446 1 1 6 63 1 Week 10 Jaguars 26 35 331 4 1 7 39 0 Week 11 @Chargers 20 34 329 3 0 4 23 0 Week 12 Rams 27 42 320 1 1 4 36 0 Week 13 @Bengals 16 27 223 1 0 2 9 1 Week 14 @Broncos 28 42 352 3 3 3 -3 0 Week 15 @Texans 36 41 336 2 0 5 33 1 Week 16 Seahawks 16 28 224 2 0 2 8 1 Week 17 Broncos 29 42 328 3 1 4 8 0 Week 18 @Raiders 18 26 202 1 0 3 29 0 Divisional Jaguars 22 30 195 2 0 3 8 0 Championship Game Bengals 29 43 326 2 0 3 8 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 21 27 182 3 0 6 44 0

