Patrick Mahomes II has a favorable matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs face the Detroit Lions in their season opener (Thursday, 8:20 PM ET). The Lions conceded 245.8 passing yards per game last year, third-worst in the NFL.

Last year Mahomes posted 5,250 passing yards (308.8 per game) with a 67.1% completion rate (435-of-648), throwing for 41 TDs with 12 INTs. Mahomes also helped on the ground, tallying four rushing TDs and 21.1 yards per game.

Mahomes vs. the Lions

Mahomes vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games Against Detroit last season, six players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Lions allowed 16 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Detroit allowed at least two touchdown passes to eight opposing QBs.

Last year, the Lions allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

The 245.8 passing yards the Lions allowed on average per game a year ago made them the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the pass.

The Lions' defense was ranked 23rd in the league at 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game last season.

Patrick Mahomes II Passing Props vs. the Lions

Passing Yards: 281.5 (-115)

281.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 2.5 (+145)

Mahomes Passing Insights

Mahomes exceeded his passing yards total in 58.8% of his opportunities last season (10 of 17 games).

The Chiefs, who ranked first in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while running the football 39.0% of the time.

Mahomes averaged 8.1 yards per pass attempt last season, second in the league.

Mahomes had a passing touchdown in all 17 games last season, with multiple passing TDs in 12 of them.

Mahomes' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 9/11/2022 Week 1 30-for-39 / 360 YDS / 5 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/15/2022 Week 2 24-for-35 / 235 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/25/2022 Week 3 20-for-35 / 262 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/2/2022 Week 4 23-for-37 / 249 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/10/2022 Week 5 29-for-43 / 292 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/16/2022 Week 6 25-for-40 / 338 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/23/2022 Week 7 25-for-34 / 423 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/6/2022 Week 9 43-for-68 / 446 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 6 ATT / 63 YDS / 1 TD vs. Jaguars 11/13/2022 Week 10 26-for-35 / 331 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 7 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/20/2022 Week 11 20-for-34 / 329 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/27/2022 Week 12 27-for-42 / 320 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/4/2022 Week 13 16-for-27 / 223 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 1 TD at Broncos 12/11/2022 Week 14 28-for-42 / 352 YDS / 3 TDs / 3 INTs 3 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/18/2022 Week 15 36-for-41 / 336 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 33 YDS / 1 TD vs. Seahawks 12/24/2022 Week 16 16-for-28 / 224 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 1 TD vs. Broncos 1/1/2023 Week 17 29-for-42 / 328 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 1/7/2023 Week 18 18-for-26 / 202 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 1/21/2023 Divisional 22-for-30 / 195 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 29-for-43 / 326 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 2/12/2023 Super Bowl 21-for-27 / 182 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 44 YDS / 0 TDs

