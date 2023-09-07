With an average draft position that ranks him 91st at his position (263rd overall), Richie James Jr. has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 75.5 fantasy points, which ranked him 55th at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Kansas City Chiefs WR in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Is James on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Richie James Jr. Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 75.50 54.23 - Overall Rank 173 263 263 Position Rank 55 99 91

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Richie James Jr. 2022 Stats

James contributed with 57 grabs for 569 yards and four touchdowns last year on 70 targets. He delivered 33.5 yards per contest.

In his best performance last season -- Week 17 versus the Indianapolis Colts -- James accumulated 13.6 fantasy points. His stat line: seven catches, 76 yards and one touchdown.

James picked up -1.1 fantasy points -- one catch, nine yards, on three targets -- in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, which was his poorest game of the year.

Rep James and the Kansas City Chiefs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Richie James Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Titans 6.1 6 5 59 0 Week 2 Panthers 5.1 6 5 51 0 Week 3 Cowboys 4.0 5 4 36 0 Week 4 Bears -1.1 3 1 9 0 Week 5 @Packers 1.6 2 2 16 0 Week 6 Ravens 1.8 2 2 18 0 Week 7 @Jaguars 0.2 2 1 2 0 Week 11 Lions 10.8 3 3 48 1 Week 12 @Cowboys 10.1 6 5 41 1 Week 13 Commanders 2.0 3 3 20 0 Week 14 Eagles 12.1 9 7 61 1 Week 15 @Commanders 4.2 5 4 42 0 Week 16 @Vikings 9.0 11 8 90 0 Week 17 Colts 13.6 7 7 76 1 Wild Card @Vikings 3.1 6 4 31 0 Divisional @Eagles 5.1 10 7 51 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.