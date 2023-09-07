After amassing 21.4 fantasy points last season (126th among WRs), Skyy Moore has an ADP of 152nd overall (59th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.

Skyy Moore Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 21.40 77.87 - Overall Rank 334 194 152 Position Rank 130 72 59

Skyy Moore 2022 Stats

Last season, Moore caught 22 passes on 33 targets for 250 yards (14.7 yards per game) .

Moore picked up 6.8 fantasy points -- one reception, four yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers, Moore finished with a season-low -2.0 fantasy points, via this stat line: zero receptions, zero yards, on one target.

Skyy Moore 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 3.0 1 1 30 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 3.1 4 2 31 0 Week 5 Raiders 1.5 3 2 15 0 Week 6 Bills 2.4 3 1 24 0 Week 7 @49ers -2.0 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Titans 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Jaguars 0.6 1 1 6 0 Week 11 @Chargers 6.3 6 5 63 0 Week 12 Rams 1.6 6 5 36 0 Week 13 @Bengals 1.2 0 0 0 Week 14 @Broncos 0.7 2 1 7 0 Week 15 @Texans 1.2 0 0 0 Week 16 Seahawks 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 17 Broncos 3.3 4 3 33 0 Divisional Jaguars 0.3 1 1 0 0 Championship Game Bengals 1.3 7 3 13 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 6.8 1 1 4 1

