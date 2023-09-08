Elehuris Montero vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero and his .452 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kyle Harrison and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Discover More About This Game
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .230.
- Montero has gotten a hit in 31 of 62 games this year (50.0%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (19.4%).
- In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Montero has driven in a run in 20 games this season (32.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|33
|.333
|AVG
|.144
|.379
|OBP
|.188
|.505
|SLG
|.297
|11
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|12
|29/8
|K/BB
|55/3
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 155 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Harrison (1-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In three games this season, the 22-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.70, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
