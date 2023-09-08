As action in the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 continues, a round of 32 match is on tap for Elizabeth Mandlik, and she will play Diane Parry. Mandlik is +3300 to win at Utsubo Tennis Center.

Mandlik at the 2023 WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 8-17

September 8-17 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Mandlik's Next Match

After her 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Ya-Yi Yang in the qualification round 1, Mandlik will face Parry in the round of 32 on Monday, September 11 at 9:00 PM ET.

Mandlik currently has odds of -120 to win her next match versus Parry.

Mandlik Stats

In the qualifying round, Mandlik was victorious 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 versus Yang on Friday.

Mandlik has not won any of her 16 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 15-17.

Mandlik has a record of 6-11 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Mandlik has played 22.2 games per match in her 32 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

On hard courts, Mandlik has played 17 matches over the past 12 months, and 21.1 games per match.

Mandlik has won 42.2% of her return games and 58.0% of her service games over the past year.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Mandlik has claimed 40.0% of her return games and 57.7% of her service games.

