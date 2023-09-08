The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.279 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Kyle Harrison and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison

Kyle Harrison TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.419) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.

In 69.5% of his 131 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has had at least one RBI in 35.9% of his games this season (47 of 131), with more than one RBI 13 times (9.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 59 of 131 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 65 .281 AVG .227 .325 OBP .257 .454 SLG .385 26 XBH 23 7 HR 8 36 RBI 28 64/12 K/BB 78/11 2 SB 8

Giants Pitching Rankings