In the matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes and Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, September 9 at 12:00 PM, our computer model expects the Buffaloes to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Nebraska vs. Colorado Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado (-3) Under (58.5) Colorado 38, Nebraska 18

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Cornhuskers.

The Cornhuskers are 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

When it has played as at least 3-point underdogs this year, Nebraska is 1-0 against the spread.

The Cornhuskers' one games with a set total this season have all gone under the over/under.

The average point total for the Nebraska this season is 15.5 points less than this game's over/under.

Colorado Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Buffaloes' implied win probability is 60.0%.

The Buffaloes haven't lost a game against the spread this year.

One Buffaloes game (out of one) has gone over the point total this season.

The average total for Colorado games this season has been 63.5, five points higher than the total for this game.

Cornhuskers vs. Buffaloes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Colorado 45 42 -- -- 45 42 Nebraska 10 13 -- -- 10 13

