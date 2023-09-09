The Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-1) will look to upset the Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 59.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Colorado vs. Nebraska matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nebraska vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

City: Boulder, Colorado

Venue: Folsom Field

Nebraska vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Nebraska vs. Colorado Betting Trends

Nebraska has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Cornhuskers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Colorado has put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 To Win the Big Ten +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

