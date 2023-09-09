The Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-1) will look to upset the Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 59.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Colorado vs. Nebraska matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nebraska vs. Colorado Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Boulder, Colorado
  • Venue: Folsom Field

Nebraska vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado Moneyline Nebraska Moneyline
BetMGM Colorado (-3) 59.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Colorado (-3) 59.5 -162 +136 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Colorado (-2.5) 58.5 -146 +122 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - -149 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Colorado (-3) - -155 +135 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nebraska vs. Colorado Betting Trends

  • Nebraska has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Cornhuskers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
  • Colorado has put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000
To Win the Big Ten +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

