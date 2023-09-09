The Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0) visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, Oklahoma State ranks 74th in the FBS with 27.0 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 33rd in points allowed (391.0 points allowed per contest). Arizona State is compiling 24.0 points per contest on offense this season (79th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 21.0 points per game (71st-ranked) on defense.

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State Key Statistics

Oklahoma State Arizona State 453.0 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.0 (85th) 391.0 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.0 (24th) 149.0 (66th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135.0 (78th) 304.0 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.0 (67th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Garret Rangel has compiled 118 yards (118.0 ypg) on 10-of-15 passing with one touchdown compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 18 rushing yards (18.0 ypg) on three carries.

The team's top rusher, Ollie Gordon, has carried the ball seven times for 44 yards (44.0 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught two passes for 23 yards.

This season, Elijah Collins has carried the ball eight times for 41 yards (41.0 per game) and one touchdown.

De'Zhaun Stribling's team-high 73 yards as a receiver have come on four catches (out of six targets).

Jaden Bray has put together a 66-yard season so far, reeling in five passes on nine targets.

Brennan Presley's six catches have turned into 54 yards and one touchdown.

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Jaden Rashada has 236 passing yards, or 236.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.1% of his passes and has tossed two touchdowns with zero interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Cameron Skattebo, has carried the ball 17 times for 71 yards (71.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 41 receiving yards (41.0 per game) on four catches.

DeCarlos Brooks has piled up 12 carries and totaled 63 yards.

Xavier Guillory's 73 receiving yards (73.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has five catches on eight targets with one touchdown.

Jalin Conyers has caught two passes and compiled 51 receiving yards (51.0 per game).

