Saturday's game features the San Francisco Giants (71-70) and the Colorado Rockies (51-89) matching up at Oracle Park (on September 9) at 9:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Giants.

The Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (9-12, 3.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Anderson (0-4, 5.98 ERA).

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Rockies have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in six of those games).

The Rockies have been victorious in 46, or 37.1%, of the 124 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +220 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 18 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (619 total runs).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.70 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule