Robert Austin Wynns and his .345 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants and Keaton Winn on September 10 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Keaton Winn

Keaton Winn TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns is hitting .204 with five doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Wynns has a hit in 20 of 38 games played this year (52.6%), but no multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 38 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Wynns has driven in a run in five games this season (13.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in seven of 38 games so far this season.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .229 AVG .200 .341 OBP .241 .286 SLG .300 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 1 RBI 4 9/5 K/BB 14/2 1 SB 0

