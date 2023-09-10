The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.316 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Keaton Winn and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Keaton Winn

Keaton Winn TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 123 hits and an OBP of .327 this season.

In 62.4% of his games this season (83 of 133), McMahon has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (24.8%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 133 games he has played this year, he's homered in 21 of them (15.8%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has had at least one RBI in 32.3% of his games this season (43 of 133), with more than one RBI 16 times (12.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 63 of 133 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 69 .276 AVG .216 .349 OBP .307 .506 SLG .386 30 XBH 23 13 HR 9 46 RBI 23 87/28 K/BB 85/34 2 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings