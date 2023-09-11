Bills vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bills (0-0) take on a fellow AFC East foe when they visit the New York Jets (0-0) on Monday, September 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Bills and Jets can be found below before they square off on Monday.
Bills vs. Jets Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: ABC/ESPN
- City: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bills
|2.5
|45.5
|-145
|+120
Bills vs. Jets Betting Records & Stats
Buffalo Bills
- The Bills and their opponents went over 45.5 combined points in eight of 16 games last season.
- Buffalo's contests last season had an average point total of 47.7, 2.2 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Bills beat the spread seven times in 16 games last season.
- The Bills finished with a 13-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 81.2% of those games).
- Buffalo went 12-4 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter (75%).
New York Jets
- The Jets played three games last season that finished with a point total higher than 45.5 points.
- New York had a 41.6-point average over/under in its matchups last year, 3.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Jets beat the spread eight times in 17 games last year.
- Last season, the Jets were the underdog 12 times and won five, or 41.7%, of those games.
- New York entered 12 games last season as the underdog by +120 or more and were 5-7 in those contests.
Bills vs. Jets Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Bills
|28.4
|4
|17.9
|2
|47.7
|8
|Jets
|17.4
|29
|18.6
|4
|41.6
|3
Bills Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.7
|45.9
|49.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|27.9
|27.6
|28.3
|ATS Record
|7-8-0
|4-4-0
|3-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-10-0
|5-3-0
|1-7-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|13-3
|7-1
|6-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Jets Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.6
|42.5
|40.7
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.4
|24.1
|22.8
|ATS Record
|8-9-0
|3-5-0
|5-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-12-0
|2-6-0
|3-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-3
|1-2
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|5-7
|2-3
|3-4
