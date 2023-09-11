Brendan Rodgers vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Brendan Rodgers -- .154 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jordan Wicks on the mound, on September 11 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Giants.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Rodgers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is hitting .208 with five doubles, a triple and six walks.
- Rodgers has picked up a hit in 15 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- In 27 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Rodgers has had at least one RBI in 25.9% of his games this year (seven of 27), with two or more RBI three times (11.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In nine games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|16
|.261
|AVG
|.167
|.306
|OBP
|.231
|.413
|SLG
|.167
|6
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|3
|14/3
|K/BB
|16/3
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Wicks (3-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the lefty went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.16, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.