The Kansas City Chiefs are +700 to win the Super Bowl, which are the best odds in the entire NFL as of September 11.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -149

-149 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City put together a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Chiefs games.

Kansas City ranked 11th in total defense last year (328.2 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the with 413.6 total yards per game.

The Chiefs posted seven wins at home last season and seven on the road.

When underdogs, Kansas City picked up only one win (1-1) versus its 13-2 record when favored.

Chiefs Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Patrick Mahomes II threw for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.1%.

On the ground, Mahomes scored four touchdowns and accumulated 358 yards.

Travis Kelce had 110 catches for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

On the ground, Jerick McKinnon scored one touchdown a season ago and picked up 291 yards (17.1 per game).

In 17 games, Isiah Pacheco ran for 830 yards (48.8 per game) and five TDs.

In 17 games last year, Nick Bolton delivered 2.0 sacks to go with 9.0 TFL, 180 tackles, and two interceptions.

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions L 21-20 +1600 2 September 17 @ Jaguars - +2200 3 September 24 Bears - +10000 4 October 1 @ Jets - +2200 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +5000 6 October 12 Broncos - +6600 7 October 22 Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +6600 9 November 5 Dolphins - +2000 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +8000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +4000 14 December 10 Bills - +850 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +6600 16 December 25 Raiders - +8000 17 December 31 Bengals - +1300 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2500

