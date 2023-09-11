Kyle Freeland takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Coors Field against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 137 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 428 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 20th in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored 623 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

The Rockies rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out just 7.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.74 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.538 WHIP this season, worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Freeland (6-14) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Freeland will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Pfaadt 9/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 12-5 Away Chris Flexen Zach Davies 9/8/2023 Giants L 9-8 Away Ty Blach Kyle Harrison 9/9/2023 Giants L 9-1 Away Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/10/2023 Giants L 6-3 Away Peter Lambert Keaton Winn 9/11/2023 Cubs - Home Kyle Freeland Jordan Wicks 9/12/2023 Cubs - Home Chris Flexen Javier Assad 9/13/2023 Cubs - Home Ty Blach Jameson Taillon 9/14/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb 9/15/2023 Giants - Home Peter Lambert Logan Webb 9/16/2023 Giants - Home Kyle Freeland Alex Cobb

