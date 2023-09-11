The Colorado Rockies (51-91) will aim to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Chicago Cubs (77-67) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

The Cubs will call on Jordan Wicks (3-0) against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (6-14).

Rockies vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wicks - CHC (3-0, 2.16 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (6-14, 5.09 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 28th of the season. He is 6-14 with a 5.09 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 146 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 27 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.09, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .298 against him.

Freeland has 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Freeland will try to go five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

He has had four appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Wicks

The Cubs' Wicks (3-0) will make his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed nine hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has pitched in three games this season with an ERA of 2.16, a 3.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.200.

Wicks has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

