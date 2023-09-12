Ezequiel Tovar vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ezequiel Tovar (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Discover More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .409, fueled by 49 extra-base hits.
- Tovar has picked up a hit in 68.1% of his 135 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.0% of those games.
- In 11.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has driven in a run in 47 games this season (34.8%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 60 games this season (44.4%), including 10 multi-run games (7.4%).
Other Rockies Players vs the Cubs
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|68
|.277
|AVG
|.223
|.320
|OBP
|.252
|.447
|SLG
|.373
|26
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|36
|RBI
|28
|64/12
|K/BB
|81/11
|2
|SB
|8
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad gets the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 2.83 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.
