Tuesday's game at Coors Field has the Chicago Cubs (78-67) going head to head against the Colorado Rockies (51-92) at 8:40 PM ET (on September 12). Our computer prediction projects a close 8-7 win for the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Javier Assad (3-3) to the mound, while Chris Flexen (1-7) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
  • Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 8, Rockies 7.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cubs

  • Total Prediction: Over 12.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-8.
  • When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.
  • The Rockies' record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).
  • The Rockies have been underdogs in 127 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (36.2%) in those contests.
  • Colorado has a win-loss record of 24-54 when favored by +150 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Averaging 4.4 runs per game (627 total), Colorado is the 19th-highest scoring team in the majors.
  • The Rockies have pitched to a 5.73 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 6 @ Diamondbacks L 12-5 Chris Flexen vs Zach Davies
September 8 @ Giants L 9-8 Ty Blach vs Kyle Harrison
September 9 @ Giants L 9-1 Chase Anderson vs Logan Webb
September 10 @ Giants L 6-3 Peter Lambert vs Keaton Winn
September 11 Cubs L 5-4 Kyle Freeland vs Jordan Wicks
September 12 Cubs - Chris Flexen vs Javier Assad
September 13 Cubs - Ty Blach vs Jameson Taillon
September 14 Giants - Chase Anderson vs Alex Cobb
September 15 Giants - Peter Lambert vs Logan Webb
September 16 Giants - Kyle Freeland vs Alex Cobb
September 17 Giants - Chris Flexen vs TBA

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.