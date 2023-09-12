Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Cody Bellinger, Ryan McMahon and others in the Chicago Cubs-Colorado Rockies matchup at Coors Field on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 29 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 63 walks and 69 RBI (124 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He has a .244/.326/.442 slash line on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Sep. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Sep. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 6 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 31 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 23 walks and 64 RBI (128 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .250/.285/.409 slash line so far this year.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Sep. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Sep. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Sep. 8 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Javier Assad Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Assad Stats

The Cubs' Javier Assad (3-3) will make his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Assad will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has 11 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Assad Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 7 5.1 7 3 3 0 1 at Reds Sep. 2 8.0 7 0 0 7 1 at Pirates Aug. 27 7.0 3 1 1 7 2 at Tigers Aug. 21 5.1 5 2 2 4 2 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 6.0 4 3 2 4 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 139 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 32 walks and 89 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He's slashing .317/.360/.550 so far this season.

Bellinger will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and three RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Sep. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 9 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 1 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 158 hits with 26 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 36 bases.

He's slashed .281/.340/.390 on the season.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles and a walk.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Sep. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 10 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 2 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

