Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Cubs on September 12, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Cody Bellinger, Ryan McMahon and others in the Chicago Cubs-Colorado Rockies matchup at Coors Field on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Rockies vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 29 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 63 walks and 69 RBI (124 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He has a .244/.326/.442 slash line on the year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 6
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ezequiel Tovar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Tovar Stats
- Ezequiel Tovar has 31 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 23 walks and 64 RBI (128 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .250/.285/.409 slash line so far this year.
Tovar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 8
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Ezequiel Tovar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Javier Assad Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Assad Stats
- The Cubs' Javier Assad (3-3) will make his ninth start of the season.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Assad will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- He has 11 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.
Assad Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 7
|5.1
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|at Reds
|Sep. 2
|8.0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|1
|at Pirates
|Aug. 27
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|2
|at Tigers
|Aug. 21
|5.1
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 16
|6.0
|4
|3
|2
|4
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Javier Assad's player props with BetMGM.
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Bellinger Stats
- Bellinger has 139 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 32 walks and 89 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.
- He's slashing .317/.360/.550 so far this season.
- Bellinger will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and three RBI.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Sep. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 9
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Hoerner Stats
- Nico Hoerner has 158 hits with 26 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 36 bases.
- He's slashed .281/.340/.390 on the season.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles and a walk.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Sep. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 10
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 9
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Bet on player props for Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner or other Cubs players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.