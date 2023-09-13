Wednesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (78-68) and the Colorado Rockies (52-92) at Coors Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Cubs securing the victory. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on September 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (7-9) to the mound, while Ty Blach (2-1) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Rockies have come away with 47 wins in the 128 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a mark of 24-54 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (633 total), Colorado is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.72 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule