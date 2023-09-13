The Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies will play on Wednesday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET, with Nico Hoerner and Ryan McMahon among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Rockies have been listed as +150 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Cubs (-185). The matchup's total is set at 12 runs.

Rockies vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -185 +150 12 -110 -110 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been victorious in 47, or 36.7%, of the 128 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has entered 78 games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and is 24-54 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 66 of its 143 games with a total this season.

The Rockies are 20-14-0 against the spread in their 34 games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-39 22-53 20-35 32-57 33-66 19-26

