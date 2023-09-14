It's Week 2 of the NFL season, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding wide receivers -- you've come to the right place!

Top Fantasy WR heading into Week 2

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game Tyreek Hill Dolphins 33.5 33.5 15 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers 24.9 24.9 8 Jakobi Meyers Raiders 20.1 20.1 10 Kendrick Bourne Patriots 18.4 18.4 11 Stefon Diggs Bills 16.2 16.2 13 Calvin Ridley Jaguars 16.1 16.1 11 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts 15.7 15.7 11 Justin Jefferson Vikings 15 15 12 Romeo Doubs Packers 14.6 14.6 5 Rashid Shaheed Saints 14 14 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions 13.1 13.1 9 Mike Evans Buccaneers 12.6 12.6 10 Jordan Addison Vikings 12.1 12.1 6 Tutu Atwell Rams 11.9 11.9 8 Puka Nacua Rams 11.9 11.9 15 Zay Jones Jaguars 11.5 11.5 7 Darnell Mooney Bears 11.3 11.3 7 Chris Olave Saints 11.2 11.2 10 D.K. Metcalf Seahawks 10.7 10.7 5 DeVonta Smith Eagles 10.7 10.7 10 River Cracraft Dolphins 10 10 5 Garrett Wilson Jets 9.4 9.4 5 Courtland Sutton Broncos 9.2 9.2 5 Zay Flowers Ravens 8.7 8.7 10 Rashee Rice Chiefs 8.6 8.6 5 KaVontae Turpin Cowboys 8.5 8.5 3 Keenan Allen Chargers 8.2 8.2 9 Josh Reynolds Lions 8 8 7 Nico Collins Texans 8 8 11 A.J. Brown Eagles 7.9 7.9 10 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins 7.8 7.8 5 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys 7.7 7.7 4 Lil'Jordan Humphrey Broncos 7.1 7.1 2 Trey Palmer Buccaneers 6.8 6.8 3 Davante Adams Raiders 6.6 6.6 9 DeAndre Hopkins Titans 6.5 6.5 13 Allen Robinson II Steelers 6.4 6.4 8 Deebo Samuel 49ers 6.3 6.3 7 Elijah Moore Browns 6.2 6.2 7 Michael Thomas Saints 6.1 6.1 8 Curtis Samuel Commanders 6 6 5 Xavier Gipson Jets 6 6 0 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Titans 5.8 5.8 7 Robert Woods Texans 5.7 5.7 10 Marquise Brown Cardinals 5.7 5.7 5 Chris Godwin Buccaneers 5.1 5.1 6 Diontae Johnson Steelers 4.8 4.8 6 Marquez Valdes-Scantling Chiefs 4.8 4.8 2 Allen Lazard Jets 4.6 4.6 4 Jayden Reed Packers 4.6 4.6 5 Rondale Moore Cardinals 4.5 4.5 3 Justin Watson Chiefs 4.5 4.5 4 Mike Williams Chargers 4.5 4.5 5 Braxton Berrios Dolphins 4.2 4.2 5 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals 4.1 4.1 9 Demario Douglas Patriots 4 4 7 Jahan Dotson Commanders 4 4 7 Odell Beckham Jr. Ravens 3.7 3.7 3 Calvin Austin III Steelers 3.7 3.7 6 Amari Cooper Browns 3.7 3.7 7

This Week's Games

