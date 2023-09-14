Thursday's game features the San Francisco Giants (75-71) and the Colorado Rockies (53-92) matching up at Coors Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 7-6 win for the Giants according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on September 14.

The probable starters are Logan Webb (10-12) for the Giants and Chase Anderson (0-5) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 7, Rockies 6.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 129 games this season and have come away with the win 48 times (37.2%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer 19 times, losing every contest.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (640 total), Colorado is the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.70 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule