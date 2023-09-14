Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Colorado Rockies and Hunter Goodman at Coors Field on Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 142 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 438 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 19th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank 15th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Colorado has scored 640 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Colorado strikes out just 7.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.70) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.539 as a pitching staff, which is worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Chase Anderson (0-5) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up six earned runs while allowing six hits.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Anderson has started 14 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 4.3 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Giants L 9-1 Away Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/10/2023 Giants L 6-3 Away Peter Lambert Keaton Winn 9/11/2023 Cubs L 5-4 Home Kyle Freeland Jordan Wicks 9/12/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Chris Flexen Javier Assad 9/13/2023 Cubs W 7-3 Home Ty Blach Jameson Taillon 9/14/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/15/2023 Giants - Home Peter Lambert Logan Webb 9/16/2023 Giants - Home Kyle Freeland Alex Cobb 9/17/2023 Giants - Home Chris Flexen - 9/18/2023 Padres - Away Ty Blach Michael Wacha 9/19/2023 Padres - Away Chase Anderson Blake Snell

