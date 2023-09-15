The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Buffalo County, Nebraska this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Nebraska This Week

Buffalo County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

Bellevue West High School at Kearney High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15

6:45 PM CT on September 15 Location: Kearney, NE

Kearney, NE How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasanton High School at Ravenna High School