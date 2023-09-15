The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Buffalo County, Nebraska this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Nebraska This Week

  • Dodge County
  • Knox County
  • Scotts Bluff County
  • Sarpy County
  • Clay County
  • Morrill County
  • Douglas County
  • Dixon County
  • Dakota County
  • Saline County

    • Buffalo County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

    Bellevue West High School at Kearney High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Kearney, NE
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pleasanton High School at Ravenna High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Ravenna, NE
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.