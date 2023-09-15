Nebraska High School Football Live Streams in Buffalo County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Buffalo County, Nebraska this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Buffalo County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Bellevue West High School at Kearney High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Kearney, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasanton High School at Ravenna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Ravenna, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
