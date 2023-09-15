There is one matchup on today's Bundesliga schedule, Bayer Leverkusen playing Bayern Munich.

There is coverage available for all the action in Bundesliga today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

Bundesliga Streaming Live Today

Watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen (3-0-0) makes the trip to play Bayern Munich (3-0-0) at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Bayern Munich (-180)

Bayern Munich (-180) Underdog: Bayer Leverkusen (+370)

Bayer Leverkusen (+370) Draw: (+360)

(+360) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!