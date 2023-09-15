Nebraska High School Football Live Streams in Clay County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Clay County, Nebraska, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Nebraska This Week
Clay County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Dorchester High School at Harvard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Harvard, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
