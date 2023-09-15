If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Clay County, Nebraska, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Other Games in Nebraska This Week

    • Clay County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

    Dorchester High School at Harvard High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Harvard, NE
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

