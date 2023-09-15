If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Dakota County, Nebraska, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Nebraska This Week

Dakota County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

Laurel-Concord High School at Homer High School