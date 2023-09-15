Nebraska High School Football Live Streams in Dawson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Dawson County, Nebraska this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Other Games in Nebraska This Week
Dawson County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Cozad High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Lexington, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
