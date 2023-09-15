Knox County, Nebraska has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.

    • Knox County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

    Hartington Newcastle Schools at Crofton High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Crofton, NE
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wausa High School at Creighton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Creighton, NE
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

