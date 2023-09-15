Nebraska High School Football Live Streams in Saline County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Saline County, Nebraska, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Saline County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Dorchester High School at Harvard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Harvard, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
