If you reside in Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Nebraska This Week

  • Sarpy County
  • Knox County
  • Clay County
  • Buffalo County
  • Dodge County
  • Cedar County
  • Scotts Bluff County
  • Dawson County
  • Saline County
  • Morrill County

    • Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

    Bayard High School at Morrill JrSr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: Morrill, NE
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.