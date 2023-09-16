The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Greyson Sigg is currently in 20th place with a score of -3.

Looking to place a wager on Greyson Sigg at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +9000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Greyson Sigg Insights

Sigg has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 13 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Over his last 13 rounds, Sigg has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Sigg has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five events.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Sigg has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 35 -7 265 0 17 0 1 $1.2M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Sigg has one top-20 finish in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 34th.

Sigg made the cut in each of his three most recent entries to this event.

Sigg finished 20th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,018 yards, shorter than the 7,123-yard length for this week's event.

Courses that Sigg has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,239 yards, 116 yards longer than the 7,123-yard Silverado CC (North) this week.

Sigg's Last Time Out

Sigg was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 63rd percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 74th percentile on par 4s at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 3.98 strokes on those 48 holes.

Sigg was better than just 30% of the golfers at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Sigg recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Sigg did not record a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Sigg carded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 6.1 on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

At that most recent outing, Sigg's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 6.5).

Sigg ended the Wyndham Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with four on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Sigg underperformed compared to the field average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Sigg Odds to Win: +9000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Sigg's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.