The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-1) will look to upset the No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The Sooners are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 27.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 60.5 points.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma vs. Tulsa matchup.

Oklahoma vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Oklahoma vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Oklahoma vs. Tulsa Betting Trends

Oklahoma has covered twice in two chances against the spread this season.

The Sooners have won their only game this season when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.

Tulsa has covered once in two chances against the spread this year.

The Golden Hurricane have been an underdog by 27.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Oklahoma & Tulsa 2023 Futures Odds

Oklahoma To Win the National Champ. +6600 Bet $100 to win $6600 To Win the Big 12 +325 Bet $100 to win $325 Tulsa To Win the AAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

