Rockies vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 16
Saturday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (75-72) versus the Colorado Rockies (54-92) at Coors Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Giants. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on September 16.
The Giants will give the nod to Keaton Winn (1-2) versus the Rockies and Peter Lambert (3-7).
Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Giants 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Rockies have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 130 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (37.7%) in those games.
- Colorado has a win-loss record of 2-28 when favored by +185 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (643 total), Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 30th-ranked ERA (5.68) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 10
|@ Giants
|L 6-3
|Peter Lambert vs Keaton Winn
|September 11
|Cubs
|L 5-4
|Kyle Freeland vs Jordan Wicks
|September 12
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Chris Flexen vs Javier Assad
|September 13
|Cubs
|W 7-3
|Ty Blach vs Jameson Taillon
|September 15
|Giants
|W 3-2
|Chase Anderson vs Logan Webb
|September 16
|Giants
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Keaton Winn
|September 16
|Giants
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Alex Cobb
|September 17
|Giants
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Sean Manaea
|September 18
|@ Padres
|-
|Ty Blach vs Michael Wacha
|September 19
|@ Padres
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Blake Snell
|September 20
|@ Padres
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Seth Lugo
