The Colorado Rockies (54-92) aim to add on to their three-game winning streak when they meet the San Francisco Giants (75-72) on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Keaton Winn (1-2) to the mound, while Peter Lambert (3-7) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Winn - SF (1-2, 3.55 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (3-7, 5.36 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert

Lambert (3-7 with a 5.36 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

In 25 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.36, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.

Lambert is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year in this game.

Lambert is looking for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.5 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 25 appearances this season.

Peter Lambert vs. Giants

The opposing Giants offense has the 24th-ranked slugging percentage (.390) and ranks 19th in home runs hit (160) in all of MLB. They have a collective .240 batting average, and are 23rd in the league with 1185 total hits and 22nd in MLB action scoring 632 runs.

In 6 1/3 innings over two appearances against the Giants this season, Lambert has a 12.79 ERA and a 2.684 WHIP while his opponents are batting .393.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Keaton Winn

The Giants will send Winn (1-2) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 3.55 ERA this season with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.6 walks per nine across seven games.

Winn has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Keaton Winn vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank 15th in MLB with a .248 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 20th in the league (.400) and 142 home runs.

The Rockies have gone 5-for-22 with a double, a triple and three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

