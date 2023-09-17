In Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, the Connecticut Sun will face the Minnesota Lynx.

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Sun (-9.5)

Sun (-9.5) Over/Under: 159.5

Lynx vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 88 Lynx 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Sun

Pick ATS: Sun (-9.5)

Sun (-9.5) Pick OU: Over (159.5)

Lynx vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

This season, Minnesota has won 11 out of the 27 games, or 40.7%, in which it has been the underdog.

The Sun are 2-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +375 or more on the moneyline.

Minnesota's record against the spread is 20-19-0.

As 9.5-point underdogs or more, the Lynx are 3-6 against the spread.

Minnesota has seen 23 of its 40 games go over the point total.

The average total for Lynx games this season has been 165.1, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Lynx Performance Insights

In 2023, the Lynx are ninth in the league on offense (80.2 points scored per game) and second-worst on defense (85 points allowed).

In 2023, Minnesota is sixth in the WNBA in rebounds (34.3 per game) and ninth in rebounds conceded (35.2).

The Lynx commit 13.4 turnovers per game and force 12.7 per game, ranking sixth and ninth, respectively, in the league.

In 2023 the Lynx are seventh in the WNBA in 3-point makes (6.8 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.5%).

In 2023, the Lynx are worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (8.9 per game) and ninth in defensive 3-point percentage (35.7%).

In 2023, Minnesota has taken 69.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 30.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 77.0% of Minnesota's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 23.0% have been 3-pointers.

