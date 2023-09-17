Chris Flexen takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Coors Field against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 142 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Colorado is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 657 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Rockies rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.64 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.534 as a pitching staff, which is worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Flexen (1-7) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed nine hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Flexen has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 3.3 innings per appearance.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Chris Flexen Javier Assad 9/13/2023 Cubs W 7-3 Home Ty Blach Jameson Taillon 9/15/2023 Giants W 3-2 Home Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/16/2023 Giants W 9-5 Home Brent Suter Keaton Winn 9/16/2023 Giants W 5-2 Home Kyle Freeland Scott Alexander 9/17/2023 Giants - Home Chris Flexen Sean Manaea 9/18/2023 Padres - Away Ty Blach Michael Wacha 9/19/2023 Padres - Away Chase Anderson Blake Snell 9/20/2023 Padres - Away Chase Anderson Seth Lugo 9/22/2023 Cubs - Away Peter Lambert Kyle Hendricks 9/23/2023 Cubs - Away Kyle Freeland Jordan Wicks

