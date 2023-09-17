On Sunday, September 17 at 3:10 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants (75-74) visit the Colorado Rockies (56-92) at Coors Field. Sean Manaea will get the nod for the Giants, while Chris Flexen will take the mound for the Rockies.

The Giants have been listed as -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+140). The total for the game is set at 12 runs.

Rockies vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Manaea - SF (5-6, 4.80 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-7, 7.22 ERA)

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Giants Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -165 +140 - 12 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 75 times and won 39, or 52%, of those games.

The Giants have a record of 15-14 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (51.7% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and finished 5-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Rockies have won in 51, or 38.6%, of the 132 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 29-62 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

