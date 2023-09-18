Monday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (72-78) versus the Colorado Rockies (56-93) at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:40 PM on September 18.

The Padres will give the ball to Michael Wacha (11-4, 3.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Ty Blach (3-1, 4.64 ERA).

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Padres 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 5-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Rockies have won in 51, or 38.3%, of the 133 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has won all of its 10 games in which it was named as at least a +220 moneyline underdog.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (667 total), Colorado is the 18th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.68 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule