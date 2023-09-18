Rockies vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 18
Monday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (72-78) versus the Colorado Rockies (56-93) at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:40 PM on September 18.
The Padres will give the ball to Michael Wacha (11-4, 3.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Ty Blach (3-1, 4.64 ERA).
Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Padres 5, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 5-5.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Rockies have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Rockies have won in 51, or 38.3%, of the 133 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Colorado has won all of its 10 games in which it was named as at least a +220 moneyline underdog.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.5 runs per game (667 total), Colorado is the 18th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.68 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 13
|Cubs
|W 7-3
|Ty Blach vs Jameson Taillon
|September 15
|Giants
|W 3-2
|Chase Anderson vs Logan Webb
|September 16
|Giants
|W 9-5
|Brent Suter vs Keaton Winn
|September 16
|Giants
|W 5-2
|Kyle Freeland vs Scott Alexander
|September 17
|Giants
|L 11-10
|Chris Flexen vs Sean Manaea
|September 18
|@ Padres
|-
|Ty Blach vs Michael Wacha
|September 19
|@ Padres
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Blake Snell
|September 20
|@ Padres
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Seth Lugo
|September 22
|@ Cubs
|-
|Noah Davis vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 23
|@ Cubs
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Jordan Wicks
|September 24
|@ Cubs
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Javier Assad
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.