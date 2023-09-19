Rockies vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 19
Tuesday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (73-78) against the Colorado Rockies (56-94) at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:40 PM on September 19.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Blake Snell (14-9) to the mound, while Ryan Feltner (2-3) will take the ball for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Padres 5, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Rockies have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.
- The Rockies have been victorious in 51, or 38.1%, of the 134 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +240 or worse on the moneyline this season.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.5 runs per game (676 total), Colorado is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.71 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|Giants
|W 3-2
|Chase Anderson vs Logan Webb
|September 16
|Giants
|W 9-5
|Brent Suter vs Keaton Winn
|September 16
|Giants
|W 5-2
|Kyle Freeland vs Scott Alexander
|September 17
|Giants
|L 11-10
|Chris Flexen vs Sean Manaea
|September 18
|@ Padres
|L 11-9
|Ty Blach vs Michael Wacha
|September 19
|@ Padres
|-
|Ryan Feltner vs Blake Snell
|September 20
|@ Padres
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Seth Lugo
|September 22
|@ Cubs
|-
|Noah Davis vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 23
|@ Cubs
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Jordan Wicks
|September 24
|@ Cubs
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Javier Assad
|September 26
|Dodgers
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Bobby Miller
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.