Ezequiel Tovar and Xander Bogaerts will hit the field when the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres meet on Tuesday at PETCO Park.

Rockies vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 145 home runs as a team.

Colorado is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Rockies' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 676 (4.5 per game).

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Rockies rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out just 7.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.71) in the majors this season.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.540 WHIP this season, worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Ryan Feltner (2-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, May 14, when he threw 1 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

Feltner has four starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 4.4 innings per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in eight chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Giants W 3-2 Home Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/16/2023 Giants W 9-5 Home Brent Suter Keaton Winn 9/16/2023 Giants W 5-2 Home Kyle Freeland Scott Alexander 9/17/2023 Giants L 11-10 Home Chris Flexen Sean Manaea 9/18/2023 Padres L 11-9 Away Ty Blach Michael Wacha 9/19/2023 Padres - Away Ryan Feltner Blake Snell 9/20/2023 Padres - Away Chase Anderson Seth Lugo 9/22/2023 Cubs - Away Noah Davis Kyle Hendricks 9/23/2023 Cubs - Away Chris Flexen Jordan Wicks 9/24/2023 Cubs - Away Chris Flexen Javier Assad 9/26/2023 Dodgers - Home Chase Anderson Bobby Miller

