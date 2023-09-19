On Tuesday, September 19, Juan Soto's San Diego Padres (73-78) host Ryan McMahon's Colorado Rockies (56-94) at PETCO Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -300 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +240 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell - SD (14-9, 2.48 ERA) vs Ryan Feltner - COL (2-3, 5.86 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Padres Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -300 +240 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Rockies versus Padres game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rockies (+240) in this matchup, means that you think the Rockies will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $34.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Ezequiel Tovar get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in 110 games this season and won 60 (54.5%) of those contests.

The Padres have played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

The Padres won each of the four games they played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 51, or 38.1%, of the 134 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have won all of their three games in which they were named as at least a +240 moneyline underdog.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.