How to Watch the WNBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The WNBA Playoff slate today, which includes the Washington Mystics versus the New York Liberty as one of two contests, should provide some fireworks.
Today's WNBA Games
The New York Liberty play the Washington Mystics
The Mystics look to pull off a road win at the Liberty on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- NYL Record: 32-8
- WAS Record: 19-21
- NYL Stats: 89.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- WAS Stats: 80.5 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 80.9 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (15.9 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -10.5
- NYL Odds to Win: -582
- WAS Odds to Win: +425
- Total: 163 points
The Dallas Wings host the Atlanta Dream
The Dream hope to pick up a road win at the Wings on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 22-18
- ATL Record: 19-21
- DAL Stats: 87.9 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.9 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- ATL Stats: 82.5 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.0 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.6 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 4.4 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.5 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -6.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -290
- ATL Odds to Win: +232
- Total: 170.5 points
