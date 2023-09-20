Rockies vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the San Diego Padres (74-78) and Colorado Rockies (56-95) squaring off at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on September 20.
The Padres will look to Seth Lugo (7-7) against the Rockies and Chase Anderson (0-5).
Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Padres 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Rockies have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 games (two of those contests had a spread.
- The Rockies have been victorious in 51, or 37.8%, of the 135 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -300 or longer eight times, losing every contest.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 30.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 18 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (676 total runs).
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.69 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|Giants
|W 9-5
|Brent Suter vs Keaton Winn
|September 16
|Giants
|W 5-2
|Kyle Freeland vs Scott Alexander
|September 17
|Giants
|L 11-10
|Chris Flexen vs Sean Manaea
|September 18
|@ Padres
|L 11-9
|Ty Blach vs Michael Wacha
|September 19
|@ Padres
|L 2-0
|Ryan Feltner vs Blake Snell
|September 20
|@ Padres
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Seth Lugo
|September 22
|@ Cubs
|-
|Noah Davis vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 23
|@ Cubs
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Jordan Wicks
|September 24
|@ Cubs
|-
|Ty Blach vs Javier Assad
|September 26
|Dodgers
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Bobby Miller
|September 26
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
