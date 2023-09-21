The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-1) take on a fellow Sun Belt foe when they host the Georgia State Panthers (3-0) on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Brooks Stadium.

Coastal Carolina ranks 50th in total offense (419.7 yards per game) and 96th in total defense (385.7 yards allowed per game) this season. In terms of points scored Georgia State ranks 26th in the FBS (39.3 points per game), and it is 78th defensively (24.7 points allowed per game).

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Key Statistics

Coastal Carolina Georgia State 419.7 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 462 (40th) 385.7 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.7 (99th) 142.7 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.3 (33rd) 277 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.7 (42nd) 4 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (3rd) 8 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (10th)

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has thrown for 708 yards (236 ypg) to lead Coastal Carolina, completing 69% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Jared Brown has 95 rushing yards on four carries, scoring one touchdown. He's also added 187 yards (62.3 per game) on 17 catches with one touchdown.

Braydon Bennett has been handed the ball 25 times this year and racked up 90 yards (30 per game) with two touchdowns.

Sam Pinckney's team-high 244 yards as a receiver have come on 15 receptions (out of 27 targets) with two touchdowns.

Kyre Duplessis has been the target of four passes and racked up two catches for 89 yards, an average of 29.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has thrown for 803 yards (267.7 ypg) to lead Georgia State, completing 73.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 216 yards (72 ypg) on 34 carries with two touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll is his team's leading rusher with 67 carries for 358 yards, or 119.3 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well.

Robert Lewis has hauled in 347 receiving yards on 17 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Tailique Williams has nine receptions (on 12 targets) for a total of 203 yards (67.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jacari Carter's 10 receptions (on 11 targets) have netted him 95 yards (31.7 ypg).

