Nebraska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lancaster County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Lancaster County, Nebraska, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Lancaster County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Columbus High School at Lincoln East High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- Conference: Heartland Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Waverly High School at York High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 22
- Location: York, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
