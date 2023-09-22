Nebraska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cedar County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Cedar County, Nebraska this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cedar County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Wynot High School at Creighton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Creighton, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloomfield High School at Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Randolph, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakefield High School at Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Hartington, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.